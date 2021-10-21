Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 98, about 5 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri Sate Highway Patrol.
Gerald M. Fuller, 67, of Peoria, Arizona, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries. Larry W. Nagel, 53, of Reeds, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
Fuller's southbound car turned into the path of Nagel's eastbound pickup truck, and the truck struck the car broadside, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:20 pm. Tuesday on Business Highway 49, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Matthew J. Jewell, 19, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Jewell was riding a motorcycle that ran into the rear of a pickup truck driven by Christopher L. Erisman, 50, of Joplin, the patrol said.
