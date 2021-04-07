A Verona man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, about 5 miles east of Granby in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Patrick D. Reyes, 20, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital in Monett with moderate injuries.
Reyes was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a ditch when he lost control of the vehicle on wet pavement, the patrol said.
• A Granby man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 60, about 3 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Jesse R. Mountford, 34, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 86, about 5 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Chelsea F. Redden, 29, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
She was driving a southbound car that collided with a westbound pickup truck driven by Frank D. McLean, 18, of Joplin, when McLean failed to stop at a stop sign, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.