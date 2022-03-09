A Joplin man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7 a.m. Wednesday on Schifferdecker Avenue at First Street in Joplin, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Melvin D. Beeching, 66, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Beeching was driving an eastbound pickup truck and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound pickup truck driven by Dale E. Hoggatt, 56, of Joplin, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday on Maiden Lane, north of 26th Street in Joplin, the state patrol said.
Thomas R. McAfee, 75, and Andrea M. Michel, 31, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said McAfee turned his northbound vehicle left in front of Michael's southbound car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.