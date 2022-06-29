A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Kodiak Road, about a mile west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bradford G. Hund, 69, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Hund was riding a northbound motorcycle that collided with a southbound car driven by Danna A. Martin, 53, of Gravette, Arkansas, when Martin pulled into Hund's path, the patrol said.
• A Carthage woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on Goldenrod Road, about a quarter-mile east of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Kay E. Abbiatti, 78, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road on the left side and struck a culvert before crossing the road and coming to stop in a yard, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday on Deer Drive, about a quarter-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Raelynn N. Parks, 18, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Parks was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.