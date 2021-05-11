A Schell City man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:55 p.m. Monday on Route M, 6 miles north of Walker in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
John A. Coleman, 33, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and rolled several times, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:22 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, about 3 miles west of Monett in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Eric J. Bergen, 56, of Pineville, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries, and Vickie L. Boyt, 63, of Neosho, was to seek medical treatment on her own for minor injuries.
Bergen was driving a westbound cargo van and was slowing for traffic ahead when Boyt's pickup truck ran into his van from behind, the patrol said. The van ran off the roadway through a fence and into a pond, the patrol said.
