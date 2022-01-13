A Joplin man was injured in a three-vehicle wreck at 1:15 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gabriel Z. Martin, 24, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Martin was driving northbound pickup truck that collided with a northbound box truck driven by Kristofor F. Lord, 56, of Joplin, as Lord was making a turn onto the highway. Martin's truck then struck a southbound pickup truck driven by David J. Robinson, 28, of Joplin, the patrol said.
• Two residents of Richards were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Route V, 2 miles south of Hume in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Misty L. Allmond, 36, and her passenger, a 1-year-old boy, were taken by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center. Allmond was treated for moderate injuries and the child for minor injuries, the patrol said.
Their northbound vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by Robert L. Brown, 25, of Hume, the patrol said.
