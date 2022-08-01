A woman from Aurora suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 2 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 39, a half-mile south of Jenkins in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Alexandria C. Taylor, 28, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora.
She was a passenger in a southbound Buick Enclave driven by Trevor A. Taylor, 31, of Aurora, who attempted a left turn in front of an oncoming northbound pickup truck driven by Derrick S. Smead, 29, of Seymour, and the two vehicles collided, the patrol said.
• A woman from Goodman sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle wreck at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Route DD, 5 miles east of Seneca in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Diane E. Ward, 69, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
She was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck two fences when she swerved to miss an animal in the road, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash at 12:01 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, 3 miles east of Seneca in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Kyl S. Rosewicz, 26, sought medical treatment on his own, the patrol said.
Rosewicz was driving an eastbound pickup truck that struck a deer in the road, the patrol said.
