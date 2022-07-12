Two Arkansas residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 6:50 p.m. Monday on old U.S. Highway 66, about 3 miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Michael J. Roach, 51, of Everton, Arkansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. His passenger, Tina Sammons, 48, also of Everton, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries, the patrol said.
Their westbound Ford Explorer ran off the road, overturned and struck a tree, throwing its driver from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Sheldon woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 4:02 p.m. Monday on Route B, 2 miles east of Sheldon in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Stephanie L. Mundy, 41, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center.
She was driving an eastbound pickup truck and was slowing to make a left turn when a car driven by Shannon G. Sanderson, 51, of Schell City, ran into her truck from behind, the patrol said.
