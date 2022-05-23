Two Carthage residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 12:39 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 171, about 5 miles south of Brooklyn Heights in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Keenan J. Barnard, 22, and his passenger, Zildjian Sylva, 18, were taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
Their southbound vehicle ran off the road, struck a sign and overturned, throwing Barnard from the vehicle, which then struck a tree and rock, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Iowa was injured in a semitruck crash at 11 a.m. Monday on Interstate 44, about 7 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Owen D. McDowell, 58, of Council Bluffs, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
He was driving an eastbound semitruck that ran off the road, overturned and struck a rock bluff, the patrol said.
