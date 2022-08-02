A Joplin man suffered serious injuries when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle at 9:45 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bradley S. Pippin, 52, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Pippin was northbound on a motorcycle when a vehicle struck his bike from behind, causing it to overturn. The other vehicle then fled the scene, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2 p.m. Monday on Route Z, about 10 miles west of Monett in Barry County, the patrol said.
A 14-year-old girl from Galena, whose name was not released due to her status as a juvenile, was flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries, the patrol said. Daniel D. Terry, 26, of Crane, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with moderate injuries.
They were both passengers in an eastbound Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Kendra L. Norton, 24, of Crane, who lost control of the vehicle when a tire blew out and ran off the road, the patrol said.
