Two Oklahoma residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 11:50 a.m. Monday on Coyote Drive just north of Morningside Drive west of Joplin, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Janice M. Rockhold, 57, and passenger Maxine K. Medina, 78, both of Fairland, Oklahoma, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Their northbound vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A Sarcoxie woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:30 p.m. Monday on County Road 100, about 3 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Judy A. Marion, 78, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
Marion was driving a southbound car that slid off the icy roadway and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
