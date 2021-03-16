A Kansas man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:05 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 66, about 2 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Maxwell O. Morrow, 20, of Chetopa, Kansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Morrow was driving a westbound car that collided with another westbound car driven by a 17-year-old girl from Galena, Kansas, when the girl failed to yield the right of way to Morrow, the patrol said.
• A Cassville man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:25 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 37, a mile north of Purdy in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Thomas E. Young, 67, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
Young was driving a northbound vehicle that ran into the rear of a northbound vehicle driven by Leslie R. Mareth, 49, of Purdy, the patrol said.
• A 16-year-old boy from Purdy was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 1:04 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 37 at Purdy in Barry County, the state patrol said.
The teen was taken to Cox Monett Hospital, the patrol said.
The injured boy was a passenger in an eastbound minivan driven by another 16-year-old boy from Purdy who failed to yield the right of way to a northbound semitruck driven by Jeffrey Dragoo, 52, of Neosho, and the semitruck struck the minivan, the patrol said.
