A Miller teen was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Harmony Road, 5 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by Daniel D. Phillips, 19, of Kansas City, that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Webb City woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, a mile north of Tipton Road in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Angela J. Spence, 48, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with moderate injuries.
Spence was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and struck a guardrail, the patrol said.
• A Cassville truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 76 at Lohmer in Barry County, the state patrol said.
David K. Bowling, 39, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
Bowling was driving a westbound semitruck that slid off the snow-covered roadway and overturned in a ditch, the patrol said.
