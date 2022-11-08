A resident of Nixa was injured in a two-vehicle crash at noon Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 8 miles south of Nashville in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Todd L. Waterman, 61, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Waterman was driving a southbound vehicle that collided with a westbound car driven by James R. Franklin, 75, of Jasper, when Franklin pulled into his path from a stop sign, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 171 at Mercy Drive in Jane, the state patrol said.
James Ramsey, 61, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
He was driving a westbound pickup truck that was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by James Yaws, 48, of Neosho, when Yaws ran a red light at the intersection, the patrol said.
• A resident of Goodman was injured in a motorcycle crash at 4 p.m. Monday on Route C, 7 miles east of Goodman in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Robert L. Cooper, 60, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Cooper was operating a westbound motorcycle that ran off the road on a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
