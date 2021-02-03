A Seneca man was injured in a tractor accident at 2 p.m. Wednesday on private property a half-mile west of Route Y in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
George J. Severs, 44, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Severs was attempting to remove a tree with a tractor when the tractor overturned, the patrol said.
• A Mount Vernon man was injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Cam I. Carter, 30, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving a westbound pickup truck that was struck by a westbound semitruck and trailer driven by Eric M. Weekley, 34, of Groveland, Florida, when the semitruck crossed the lane divider, the patrol said.
• An Oklahoma man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 90, a mile west of Noel in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Sean L. Mahurin, 22, was taken by ambulance to Grove Integris Hospital with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
