An Eagle Rock man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:55 a.m. Tuesday on Farm Road 1215, about 3 miles east of Eagle Rock in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Raymond E. Poole, 59, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center Branson with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• Two Neosho residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Route HH, a mile east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
The driver, Amy L. Wiseman, was taken to Freeman Hospital West while her passenger, Billy M. Cruse, 46, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin. Their injuries were described as serious.
Their eastbound car ran off the road as Wiseman was changing lanes, went down an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
