A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:40 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 66 at Interstate 44 in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
David Dodson, 61, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Dodson was driving a westbound pickup truck that collided with an eastbound semitruck driven by Raymond D. Brown, 37, of Jasper, when Dodson failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:25 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 39, just north of Aurora city limits in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers involved, Dusty E. Kettner, 41, of Aurora, and his passenger, Cathy A. Punkett, 22, of Belton, were taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries, the patrol said.
Kettner was turning north onto Highway 39 when he pulled into the path of a southbound pickup truck driven by Jerry W. Burks, 57, of Mount Vernon, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.