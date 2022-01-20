Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:02 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 59, a mile north of Goodman in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Rebecca A. Carty, 34, of Anderson, and Paul E. Johnson, 53, of Goodman, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Carty was driving a southbound car and Johnson a northbound pickup truck when Johnson made a left turn into the path of Carty's vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Connecticut Avenue near 50th Street, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Blair E. Byers, 55, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Byers was driving a southbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
