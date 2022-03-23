Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 66, a mile west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jessica M. Smith, 34, of Carl Junction, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. Mason L. Forbis, 21, of Joplin, was to seek treatment on his own for minor injuries.
Forbis was driving a westbound car that was struck by Smith's southbound pickup truck when she failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
• A 13-year-old boy from Stotts City was injured a four-vehicle crash at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 96 at the junction with Missouri Highway 97, about 5 miles north of Stotts City in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
The teen, whose name was not released by the patrol due to his status as a juvenile, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
He was a passenger in a southbound vehicle driven by Josiah Blankenship, 18, of Stotts City, that was struck in the side by an eastbound car driven by Justin Jeffries, 41, of Lamar, when Blankenship failed to yield the right of way to Jeffries, the patrol said.
Both their vehicles then struck a northbound car driven by Jason Bass, 47, of Greenfield, and a northbound vehicle driven by Leroy Edward, 34, of Aurora, the patrol said.
