A Joplin teen was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:52 p.m. Sunday on Gateway Drive, 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Giavanna A. Jourdan, 18, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and struck a railroad bridge, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a crane truck wreck at 8:05 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 126, about 9 miles northwest of Jasper in Barton County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Mark Newman, 38, of Carl Junction, and a passenger, Michael Pedroza, 38, of Pittsburg, Kansas, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
The patrol said eastbound crane truck ran off the road and overturned.
