A Granby woman was injured in a four-vehicle crash at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday on Route D, a mile east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Melisa D. Conner, 50, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that crossed the centerline, striking the trailer of an eastbound pickup truck driven by Robert L. Bradley, 49, of Neosho. Debris from the collision then struck an eastbound pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male from Stella and a westbound car driven by Angela Hudson, 39, of Stella.
• A Seneca man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 7 miles north of Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Travis H. Watson, 49, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Watson was driving a northbound vehicle that ran into the rear of a waste disposal truck driven by Justin E. Hatfield, 30, of Grove, Oklahoma, as the truck was stopped in the roadway, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Lamar was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 37, about 2 miles north of Pierce City in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Ethan A. Browning-Parcell, 26, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a southbound semitruck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
