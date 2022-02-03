A Granby woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Gateway Drive, 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Katrina F. Ferguson, 46, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound pickup truck that slid off the ice-covered roadway and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A man from Fresno, Texas, was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 12:25 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, about 4 miles south of Lamar in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Jim W. Kagumbas, 38, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound van that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Webb City man was injured in a snowplow crash at 6:55 a.m. Thursday on Goldenrod Road, a half-mile east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Robert M. Allen, 70, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Allen was driving an eastbound snowplow that ran off the road, overturned and struck a fence, the patrol said.
