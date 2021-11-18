Three Joplin residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:25 a.m. Thursday on Schifferdecker Avenue at Peace Church Road, about a mile north of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Both drivers, John D. Pietrzk, 72, and Bethanee S. Watts, 18, and a passenger in Watts' car, Danielle Watkins, 19, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. Pietrzk's and Watts' injuries were listed as moderate and Watkins' injuries as minor.
Pietrzk was eastbound on Peace Church Road when his pickup truck entered the intersection and struck Watts' southbound car, the patrol said.
• A man from Golden was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday on Route J at Golden in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Barry N. Tidwell, 61, flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Tidwell was driving a southbound vehicle that ran off the road on a curve and struck a cable box and tree, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.