Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44, about 4 miles southeast of Carthage, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Dylan N. Stewart, 19, of La Russell, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage. Two passengers, Maddison J. Dalon, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, both of Stotts City, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin. All of the injuries were termed minor.
Their eastbound pickup truck ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
