Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44, about 4 miles southeast of Carthage, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver, Dylan N. Stewart, 19, of La Russell, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage. Two passengers, Maddison J. Dalon, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, both of Stotts City, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin. All of the injuries were termed minor.

Their eastbound pickup truck ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.