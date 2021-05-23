Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash at 2:35 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 44, 4 miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Colton J. Bryant, 24, and his passenger, Emily A. Steele, 23, both of Seneca, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor to moderate injuries. Ichchha Sharma, 29, of St. Louis, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.
The patrol said the eastbound Bryant vehicle was approaching stopped traffic and failed to slow, striking the Sharma vehicle, which was driven by Achyut Paudel, 30, of St. Louis. The Bryant vehicle then hit two eastbound vehicles driven by Ronald L. Bain, 50, of Gentry, and Orelbic M. Elivo Lopez, 55, of Joplin, the patrol said.
