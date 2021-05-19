Three people were injured when their vehicle was struck by a semitruck at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, about 7 miles east of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the northbound vehicle, Donald D. Schlenfort, 56, of Kingman, Arizona, and two passengers, Marlaina A. Jones, 24, and Thomas L. Jones, 35, both of Goodman, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Their northbound vehicle was struck by a westbound semitruck operated by Ray D. Hart, 66, of Commerce, Oklahoma, when Schlenfort pulled into the truck driver's path, the patrol said.
