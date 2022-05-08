A 54-year-old pedestrian from Joplin was struck by a hit-and-run driver about 11 p.m. Saturday on a sidewalk on Kearney Street in Springfield, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Danny L. Muncy was taken to Cox Medical Center South with serious injuries.
Muncy was injured, according to the patrol, when an eastbound 2004 GMC Yukon struck him on the sidewalk and a vehicle parked on a lot before leaving the scene.
• A 34-year-old Wyandotte man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 12:01 a.m. Sunday on Route O about 5 miles north of Southwest City, according to the state patrol.
Joseph D. Hart was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
The eastbound Hart vehicle ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned, according to the patrol.
• A Cassville man was injured in a motorcycle-car crash about 9 a.m. Saturday on Highway 37 in Washburn in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Larry L. Baxter, 45, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
The patrol said a northbound car driven by Paul A. Still, 50, of Seligman, stopped to make a left turn and was hit in the rear by Baxter's motorcycle.
