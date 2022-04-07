A woman from Goodman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:40 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 43, 14 miles north of Joplin in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Alyssa B. Lavallee, 23, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday on Kafir Road, 5 miles north of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joy E. Nolan, 36, of Webb City, was taken to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries. Susan D. Floor, 55, of Asbury, was taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Nolan was driving a northbound vehicle that entered the path of Floor's westbound vehicle, the patrol said.
