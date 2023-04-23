A Carthage resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5 p.m. Saturday at an Interstate 44 exit in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Morgan A. Frisinger, 19, was taken by a private party to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the eastbound Frisinger vehicle was attempting to exit the interstate and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Yuli O. Lopez Ramirez, 37, of Green Forest, Arkansas, who was attempting to merge onto the highway. After the contact, the Frisinger vehicle hit a guardrail.
• Two Webb City residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:15 a.m. Saturday on County Road 230, about a quarter of a mile north of Webb City in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
George H. Mayes, 70, driver of a southbound vehicle, and passenger Linda L. Mayes, 65, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
The state patrol said the Mayes vehicle was waiting to make a left turn and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Leanne O. Royer, 29, of Webb City.
