A Fairview woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 10:25 a.m. Monday on Route HH, 8 miles south of Granby in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Rebecca S. Delvecchio, 39, was taken to Freeman Hospital Neosho by ambulance with moderate injuries.
The patrol reported that she was westbound when her vehicle ran off the road and hit a post.
• A Cassville woman was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 9 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 248, about 2 miles west of Jenkins.
Raven Bray, 29, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
She was eastbound when she lost control of the car, which ran off the road and struck several trees, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 3:19 p.m. Friday on Route Y, 6 miles east of Seneca.
Chad L. Schick, 40, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol reported that Schick ran off the road on a curve and that his vehicle went down an embankment.
