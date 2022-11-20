Two Arkansas men were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Chapel Road, 3 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Wesley S. Washington, of Hensley, Arkansas, and Logan J. Loftis, 25, of Little Rock, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said the southbound Washington vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.
• A Joplin resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at noon Saturday on Interstate 44 at Sarcoxie, according to the state patrol.
Brett S. Meeker, 44, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, the eastbound Meeker car ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, went airborne and overturned.
