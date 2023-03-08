A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, about 5 miles west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jermey D. Rickman, 33, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a guardrail, the patrol said.
• A 52-year-old Carthage man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Route HH, 3 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Bobby D. Kendrick was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that was struck by a westbound car that hydroplaned into his lane, the patrol said. The driver of that vehicle abandoned his vehicle a short distance away and left the scene, the patrol said.
• A Jasper woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 126, about 9 miles south of Liberal in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Sonja L. Blackford, 48, was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg, Kansas, with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that was struck in the side by another westbound car driven by Jordan A. Bauman, 25, of Pittsburg, as Bauman was attempting to pass her, the patrol said.
