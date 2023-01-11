A Neosho resident was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 86, about 3 miles south of Granby in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Brianna R. Kemble, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Kemble was driving a westbound pickup that ran off the road into a ditch, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 248, a mile west of Jenkins in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Charles Thurman, 70, of Garfield, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
Thurman was driving an eastbound vehicle through a one-way construction zone when he experienced a medical emergency and failed to return to the correct lane at the end of one-way zone, colliding head-on with a westbound semitruck operated by Travis L. Stettnisch, 44, of Cassville, the patrol said.
• A 39-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60 at Verona in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Brandon E. Jones, of Garfield, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
Jones was driving an eastbound semitruck that ran off the road and struck a guardrail, the patrol said.
