A man from Halltown was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday on Route Z at Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gary L. Shields, 74, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
Shields was driving a southbound tractor and was stopped in traffic when a southbound car driven by Matthew W. Boxberger, 59, of Everton, struck the tractor, the patrol said.
• An El Dorado Springs man was injured in a motorcycle wreck at 2 a.m. Wednesday on Route AA, 5 miles south of Schell City in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Jason L. Tramel, 42, was flown by medical helicopter to Research Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries.
Tramel was riding a southbound motorcycle that ran off the road on a curve and struck an embankment and a barbed wire fence, the patrol said.
• A Carl Junction woman was injured in a motorcycle accident at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Joplin Street about a mile south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the patrol.
Arista J. Pattyson, 23, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was riding a southbound motorcycle that struck a dog in the roadway and overturned, the patrol said.
