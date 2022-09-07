Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 71 near Brush Creek Road in Pineville in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kyler M. Johnson, 29, of Washburn, and his two passengers, Joseph P. Lynch, 58, of Powell, and a 15-year-old boy from Washburn, all were pronounced dead by the county's deputy coroner, the patrol said. Their bodies were taken to Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, the patrol said.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 17-year-old girl from Neosho, was taken by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said Johnson's southbound vehicle was driving in the northbound lanes and hit the teen girl's vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.