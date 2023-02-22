Police chased down and detained three juvenile boys after a reported foiled mugging early Monday morning near West 16th Street and Moffet Avenue in Joplin.
Cody D. Patillo, 26, called police after three teens approached him, asked for cigarettes and then tried to rob him. Capt. William Davis said one of the teens showed a gun as they demanded that Patillo give them all he had.
Patillo told police that the three fled when he refused. Responding officers chased down two of the juveniles, ages 15 and 16, and the third, another 15-year-old, was found hiding near 15th Street and Sergeant Avenue.
All three were taken to the Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center, Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.