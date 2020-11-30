Joplin police nabbed four suspects in an armed robbery attempt Monday afternoon in the parking lot of Northpark Mall.
Capt. Will Davis said police detained three males and a female after a brief pursuit of a Ford Fusion with out-of-state plates. Davis said the names of the suspects were being withheld pending further investigation of the incident that took place about 4 p.m. Monday at Northpark Mall, 101 N. Range Line Road, and the formal filing of charges.
Davis said he believed the victim of the robbery attempt may have been a woman, but that details were not available early Monday night.
Davis said an officer spotted the suspects' car on Range Line Road shortly after the robbery attempt and chased it to the intersection of Zora Street and Myrtle Avenue, where the male occupants jumped out and fled on foot. The female did not run and was taken into custody there.
A police drone and dog were brought to the scene to assist officers in locating the suspects. Davis said Joplin police also received assistance from Jasper County sheriff's deputies and Webb City, Duquesne and Missouri Southern State University police in the search for the suspects.
Davis said no shots were fired during the incident and that no injuries have been reported.
