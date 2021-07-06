Two teens were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Five Mile Road, about 3 miles southwest of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Ruby L. Gilion, 18, of Seneca, and her passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Wyandotte, Oklahoma, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Their eastbound car ran off the road on a curve and struck a fence and a tree, the patrol said.
• Two teens were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:55 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, about 2 miles east of Monett in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Emily G. North, 18, of Crane, and a 17-year-old passenger in the other vehicle, who is from Monett, were taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries.
North was driving a westbound car that collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by San J. Fernandez-Garcia, 42, of Monett, when Fernandez-Garcia turned left in front of North, the patrol said.
