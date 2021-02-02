Two Freistatt residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on Farm Road 1100, about 3 miles north of Pierce City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Tracy L. Dobyns, 55, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries, the patrol said. Her passenger, a 14-year-old girl, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol said their northbound vehicle ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
• A Miller teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 1120, a mile south of Miller in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
A 17-year-old girl was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
The patrol said she was a passenger in a northbound pickup truck driven by Dalton L. Perkins, 19, of Aurora, that slid off the ice-covered roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
• A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 200, a mile east of Carterville in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Darrell G. Towne, 67, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
