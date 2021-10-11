Two people from Arkansas were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:18 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 60, about 2 miles east of Monett in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ronald Corey, 61, of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Mary Paschall, 63, of Springdale, Arkansas, were transported to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Paschall was driving westbound with Corey as a passenger when a southbound vehicle driven by Ethan Jackson, 28, of Aurora, failed to yield and struck the driver’s side of the Paschall vehicle, the patrol said.
• A New York man was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 12:45 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 49 in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Ranjit Singh, 38, of Valley Stream, New York, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
Singh was driving northbound when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A teen from Noel was injured in a one-vehicle wreck at 4:10 p.m. Saturday on Hilltop Road, about 5 miles west of Noel in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
An unidentified 17-year-old, a passenger in a northbound vehicle driven by Carlson Konou, 21, of Noel, was taken by ambulance to Grove (Oklahoma) Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.
Konou's northbound vehicle went off the the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.