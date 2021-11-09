Three people were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on Farm Road 2275, about 5 miles east of Seligman in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Michael S. Wood, 57, of Seligman, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries. A passenger in the other vehicle, Eric D. Pirri, 20, of Washburn, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle Pirri was in, identified as Heth A. Johnson, 28, of Seligman, left the scene on foot and the extent of his injuries remained unknown, the patrol said.
Wood was driving a southbound pickup truck that collided with Johnson's northbound pickup truck when Johnson's vehicle crossed the centerline, the patrol said.
• A Kansas resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, about 6 miles north of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
James Pruter, 34, of Opolis, Kansas, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Pruter was driving a southbound pickup truck that collided with an eastbound semitruck operated by Wiglaire Lizius, 35, of Jenks, Oklahoma, when Lizius pulled into the path of Pruter's vehicle, the patrol said.
