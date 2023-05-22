An Oklahoma woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2 p.m. Monday at Seventh Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Joplin, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Catherine A. Nixon-Wright, 31, of Miami, Oklahoma, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that collided with a westbound car driven by a 16-year-old boy from Goodman when the teen tried to turn left in front of her, the patrol said. Ter car ran off the street and struck a utility pole.
• Three Neosho residents were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the Interstate 49 Business Route, a half-mile south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Leona C. Mieswinkel, and her passenger, James D. Mieswinkel, both 58, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries. A second driver, Michael H. Sloterdike, 66, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Sloterdike was southbound when his car crossed the centerline and struck a northbound pickup truck driven by Daniel L. McClanahan, 45, of Garfield, Arkansas, which then collided with the Mieswinkels' southbound car, the patrol said.
