A Seneca man and a Neosho woman were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, about 5 miles east of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Bruce H. Hall, 51, and his passenger, Mandy D. Betsch, 43, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Their eastbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Loma Linda woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile east of Stark City in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Aisa S. Lawson, 35, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road on a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
• A woman from Nevada, Missouri, was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on Indian Line Road, 8 miles northwest of Nevada in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Rhonda S. Johnson, 34, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
She was driving an eastbound vehicle that was struck by a northbound box truck driven by John J. Mastin, 40, of Independence, at an uncontrolled intersection, the patrol said.
