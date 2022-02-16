A Webb City man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday on Route YY, about 3 miles northwest of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joshua P. Hofheins, 23, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Hofheins was driving an eastbound pickup truck that collided with a northbound car driven by a 17-year-old boy from Asbury who had stopped to make a turn onto County Road 284, the patrol said. The teen's name was not released due to his status as a juvenile.
• A Moundville woman was injured in a tractor crash at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route F, 5 miles southwest of Moundville in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Lori A. Yokley, 60, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Yokley was driving a southbound John Deere tractor that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Monett teen was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1050, a quarter-mile east of Pierce City in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Espn M. Welch, 18, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A man from Nixa was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, about 4 miles west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Michael A. Williams, 62, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a westbound pickup truck and attempting to pass as semitruck and trailer when the semitruck merged into the passing lane and struck Williams' truck, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn in the ditch, the patrol said. The driver of the semitruck was listed as unknown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.