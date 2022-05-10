A Baxter Springs, Kansas, man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 66, a mile west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kelly L. Logan, 60, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Logan was driving an eastbound pickup truck that collided with a southbound car driven by Jason R. McMaster Pack, 18, of Joplin, as Pack was attempting to cross the highway, the patrol said.
• A Galena, Kansas, woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday on Route JJ, 3 miles south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Sydney R. Barker, 21, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road, struck a utility pole and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:41 p.m. Monday on Route H, 6 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Linda L. Davila, 74, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Davila was driving a southbound pickup truck that was struck by a northbound UPS truck driven by Cory R. Cox, 50, of Joplin, when Davila made a left turn into the path of the UPS truck, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Loma Linda was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 9:10 a.m. Monday on Joplin Street a mile south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Christopher W. McNeely, 49, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
He was driving a southbound semitruck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.