Three Southwest City residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:45 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 43, about 2 miles south of Tiff City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Tosa Alvarez, 34, and her two passengers, an 11-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Their southbound car was struck by a northbound van driven by Angela L. Mills, 53, of Seneca, when Mills' van crossed the centerline, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:24 a.m. Monday on Interstate 49, a half-mile south of Goodman in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Tamara W. Vest, 50, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the left side of the road and down an embankment of the median, the patrol said.
