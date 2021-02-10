A resident of Russellville, Alabama, was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 60, about 4 miles east of Granby in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
William D. Morrow, 59, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said Morrow’s westbound vehicle ran off the road, overturned and hit a fence.
• An Ozark resident was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:10 p.m. Monday on Interstate 49, a mile south of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol reported.
Shane C. Morgan, 33, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said a northbound semitruck driven by James E. Henry, 26, of Dothan, Alabama, lost control on the slick road and ran across the median, colliding with Morgan’s southbound semitruck.
• An Irwin woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck just before 4 p.m. Monday on Route C, a little more than a mile east of Irwin in Barton County, the patrol reported.
Judy C. Milligan, 45, was taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
The patrol said Milligan’s eastbound vehicle slid off the road and overturned.
• A Springfield man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at around noon Monday on Interstate 44, about 4 miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the patrol reported.
Kyle Bernard, 36, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries.
The patrol said Bernard’s eastbound vehicle ran into the median and struck the median barrier before becoming airborne and hitting an embankment.
