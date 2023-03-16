A Neosho man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Reinmiller Road, 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gregory A. Hansard, 62, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the patrol said.
Hansard was operating a southbound motorcycle that ran off the road on a curve and overturned, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on County Road 2130, about a mile west of Stotts City in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Abbey J. Lee, 18, of Stotts City, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries. Kayla R. Vonschriltz, 66, also of Stotts City, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
Lee was driving an eastbound car that crossed the centerline and struck Vonschriltz's westbound pickup truck head-on, the patrol said.
• A man from Purdy was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 86, a half-mile west of Golden in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Austin J. Sanders, 22, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries.
Sanders was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
