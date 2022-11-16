A woman from Roswell, New Mexico, was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44, about 4 miles east of Sarcoxie in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Elizabeth G. Cunningham, 72, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
She was driving an eastbound van that ran off the road and struck a sign and guardrail, the patrol said.
• A woman from Owensville was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, about 8 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the state patrol.
Rita M. Toth, 37, was taken by ambulance to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Toth was a passenger in a northbound car driven by Tory L. Morgan, 28, of Nevada, that ran off the road and struck a guardrail, the patrol said.
• A Seneca man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Steve A. Vanpelt, 80, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Vanpelt was driving a southbound vehicle that crossed the centerline and struck the side of an eastbound vehicle driven by Jeremy C. Foust, 49, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, the patrol said.
• A Racine man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Route CC, 2 miles south of Racine in Newton County, the state patrol said.
George W. Todd, 50, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with serious injuries.
He was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road, struck a bridge and overturned, throwing him from the vehicle, the patrol said.
