Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:17 p.m. Monday on Farm Road 1150, about 6 miles east of Monett in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A passenger, Aaron R. Rosier, 51, of Crane, was taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries. The driver, Ryan S. Stanley, 25, of Monett, was taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Their westbound pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:50 a.m. Monday on Gateway Drive, 3 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Christina Stotts, 36, of Joplin, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. Zackary M. Whittlesey, 22, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
Stotts was driving a southbound car that collided with Whittlesey's westbound vehicle when Whittlesey pulled into her path, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.